Train derails at Hardeman, McNairy County line

HARDEMAN AND MCNAIRY COUNTIES, Tenn. — Cleanup is underway after a train derailment in West Tennessee.

Courtesy: DTRB Traffic Spotters Network Facebook group

Courtesy: DTRB Traffic Spotters Network Facebook group

Courtesy: DTRB Traffic Spotters Network Facebook group

Courtesy: DTRB Traffic Spotters Network Facebook group

Courtesy: DTRB Traffic Spotters Network Facebook group

According to Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen, a Norfolk Southern train derailed around 7 p.m. Sunday evening, near the Hardeman and McNairy County line in the Pocahontas area.

Sheriff Doolen says out of the train’s 75 railcars, around 15 of them left the track.

The derailment occurred in a rural area and no injuries were reported. According to Sheriff Doolen, there are no public safety concerns as the rail cars were empty at the time and not carrying any hazardous materials.

Doolen confirmed that a cleanup process was underway Monday.

At this time, authorities have not confirmed the cause.

For more local news, click here.