Weekend wreck claims life of Crockett County High student

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities confirm a weekend wreck claimed the life of a Crockett County teen.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Reese Erin Barker was killed in a crash on Saturday morning.

Barker was a junior at Crockett County High School and the daughter of Coach David Barker.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, they received a report of a head-on collision near the 8000 block of Highway 152.

The Sheriff’s Office later confirmed Barker was killed in the incident. The three occupants of a second vehicle were transported to medical facilities for treatment.

Coach Jerrod Shelton, Principal of Crockett County High School, released a statement on Sunday that reads in part:

“Please, keep Coach Barker, his family, and our school in your thoughts and prayers as we all face the difficult days to come.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Barker’s death comes less than a day after a fatal crash on the same road in Crockett County. 62-year-old Sandra Pruitt, of Humboldt, was killed after a two-vehicle wreck near the 5000 block of Highway 152 around 2:44 p.m. on Friday.

