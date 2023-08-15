A Cooler And Quiet Weather Pattern

Weather Update 8/15 Tuesday:

A weak pressure trough will move through the area this evening with some patchy clouds and northwest winds that will gust up to 20 mph at times. A cold front came through earlier and after we get through the weak disturbance overhead now, clouds will move out later tonight and we’ll return to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures.

A strong north flow behind the front combined with a strong area of high pressure will make for some nice weather days ahead!

TONIGHT:

Gradually clearing in the late evening with light northwest winds 5-10 mph. Overnight lows throughout west Tennessee will range from 59 to 61 degrees. A cool Fall like pattern by Tomorrow morning.

Another nice day on tap for tomorrow as high pressure will build further into the region and we’ll continue with a light northerly flow of winds through the day. We should have much less in the way of patchy clouds as the center of high pressure drifts closer to the area tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Mostly clear and cool in the morning followed by a mild afternoon. North winds around 4 to 8 mph and highs around 82 degrees.

THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

We’ll continue with some grand weather Thursday into Friday as well and we’ll again start off in the lower 60’s for Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be slightly warmer in the mid 80s. Keeping it rain free into Friday with a few clouds to start the day. Becoming mostly clear again by Football Friday night! Highs on Friday will climb to 85-87 in the afternoon but temperatures will be quite comfortable by Football time, In the mid 70s.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and the WBBJ 7 StormTeam for the latest on your weather ahead. The heat will return by the Weekend and we’ll have the latest on how hot it will get.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

X – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com