Funeral service for Cora Frances Harrell, age 65, will be Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM in The Chapel of Mercers Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Harris Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Harrell died Monday, August 7, 2023 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will be Friday, August 18, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.