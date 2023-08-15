Madison County Election Commission announces changes to polling precincts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission is announcing changes to polling precincts.

According to the commission, the following changes have been made:

Spring Creek Fire Station is now THE LEDGE 3581 HWY 70 E., JACKSON, TN 38305

Madison Board of Education is now UT AGRICULTURE CENTER 605 AIRWAYS BLVD., JACKSON, TN 38301

Browns United Methodist is now BROWNS FIRE STATION #12 190 MCLEARY RD., JACKSON, TN 38305

Northside High School is now VICTORY WORSHIP CENTER 333 OLD HUMBOLDT RD., JACKSON, TN 38305

Northeast Middle School is now PARKVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH 2644 CHRISTMASVILLE RD., JACKSON, TN 38305

The changes were approved during an Election Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Click here for more information on elections in Jackson and Madison County.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.