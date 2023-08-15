Mostly Sunny And Cooler

Weather Update: Tuesday, August 15 —

Much cooler and less humid today behind yesterday’s cold front. A continental polar air mass will gradually settle in today, which will help continue to drive down the dew points and hold temps well below normal at the warmest point of the afternoon. by lunch time temps should be around 75°F or so warming to around 77-79°F. There will be a few afternoon clouds, or fair weather cumulus with the low, but residual moisture that remains.



Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell