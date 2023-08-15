Services for Mrs. Mildred Merriweather Kennedy, age 92 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery.

She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Kennedy, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Mildred-Kennedy- 4/#!/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.