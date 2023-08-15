Mugshots : Madison County : 8/11/23 – 8/15/23 4 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Ingram, Molly Ingram, Molly: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999 Bailey, Bert Bailey, Bert: Public intoxication Batson, William Batson, William: Violation of conditions of community supervision Blankenship, Jonathan Blankenship, Jonathan: False imprisonment, simple domestic assault Bonds, Adrian Bonds, Adrian: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Campos, Brandon Campos, Brandon: Public intoxication Cook, Christopher Cook, Christopher: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Cooper, Terrell Cooper, Terrell: Failure to appear Currie, Jarwoski Currie, Jarwoski: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law Deberry, Javien Deberry, Javien: Simple domestic assault Deloit, Johnny Deloit, Johnny: Simple domestic assault Diffee, William Diffee, William: Driving under the influence El, Yeshua El, Yeshua: Shoplifting/theft of property Ellington, Taylor Ellington, Taylor: Failure to appear Fitzgerald, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher: Aggravated assault Flynn, Mario Flynn, Mario: Theft under $999 Fogle, Elijah Fogle, Elijah: Failure to appear Frank, Cookie Frank, Cookie: Shoplifting/theft of property Garrison, Anthony Garrison, Anthony: Violation of probation Girley, Trdarius Girley, Trdarius: Failure to appear Grayson, Andrew Grayson, Andrew: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence Grayson, Andrew: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption Griggs, Darius Griggs, Darius: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Gullett, Robert Gullett, Robert: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Hart, Tevin Hart, Tevin: Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Henderson, Jason Henderson, Jason: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation, aggravated burglary, vandalism Henderson, Jason: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation, aggravated burglary, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption Ingram, Dallas Ingram, Dallas: Failure to appear Jaleas, Francis Jaleas, Francis: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, Jonathan: Failure to appear Jordan, Felicia Jordan, Felicia: Shoplifting/theft of property Kennedy, Cynthia Kennedy, Cynthia: Violation of probation Logan, Shemiah Logan, Shemiah: Aggravated domestic assault Maldonado, Wilbi Maldonado, Wilbi: Aggravated assault Malone, Daniel Malone, Daniel: False identification, unlawful drug paraphernalia Maness, Christopher Maness, Christopher: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Massengill, Gina Massengill, Gina: Criminal trespass Mckenzie, Dennis Mckenzie, Dennis: Failure to appear Mcgowen, Otis Mcgowen, Otis: Failure to appear Miller, Jason Miller, Jason: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations Miller, Precious Miller, Precious: Violation of probation, failure to appear Parker, James Parker, James: Simple domestic assault Ray, Eric Ray, Eric: Shoplifting/theft of property Riccota, Richard Riccota, Richard: Failure to appear Smith, Billy Smith, Billy: Shoplifting/theft of property Taylor, Gerald Taylor, Gerald: Failure to appear Williams, Derek Williams, Derek: Failure to appear Young, Kirk Young, Kirk: Resisting stop/arrest The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/11/23 and 7 a.m. on 8/15/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin