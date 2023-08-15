Mugshots : Madison County : 8/11/23 – 8/15/23

Ingram, Molly Ingram, Molly: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999

Bailey, Bert Bailey, Bert: Public intoxication

Batson, William Batson, William: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Blankenship, Jonathan Blankenship, Jonathan: False imprisonment, simple domestic assault

Bonds, Adrian Bonds, Adrian: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license



Campos, Brandon Campos, Brandon: Public intoxication

Cook, Christopher Cook, Christopher: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Cooper, Terrell Cooper, Terrell: Failure to appear

Currie, Jarwoski Currie, Jarwoski: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law

Deberry, Javien Deberry, Javien: Simple domestic assault



Deloit, Johnny Deloit, Johnny: Simple domestic assault

Diffee, William Diffee, William: Driving under the influence

El, Yeshua El, Yeshua: Shoplifting/theft of property

Ellington, Taylor Ellington, Taylor: Failure to appear

Fitzgerald, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher: Aggravated assault



Flynn, Mario Flynn, Mario: Theft under $999

Fogle, Elijah Fogle, Elijah: Failure to appear

Frank, Cookie Frank, Cookie: Shoplifting/theft of property

Garrison, Anthony Garrison, Anthony: Violation of probation

Girley, Trdarius Girley, Trdarius: Failure to appear



Grayson, Andrew Grayson, Andrew: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence Grayson, Andrew: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence

Griggs, Darius Griggs, Darius: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Gullett, Robert Gullett, Robert: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

Hart, Tevin Hart, Tevin: Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

Henderson, Jason Henderson, Jason: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation, aggravated burglary, vandalism Henderson, Jason: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation, aggravated burglary, vandalism



Ingram, Dallas Ingram, Dallas: Failure to appear

Jaleas, Francis Jaleas, Francis: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed

Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, Jonathan: Failure to appear

Jordan, Felicia Jordan, Felicia: Shoplifting/theft of property

Kennedy, Cynthia Kennedy, Cynthia: Violation of probation



Logan, Shemiah Logan, Shemiah: Aggravated domestic assault

Maldonado, Wilbi Maldonado, Wilbi: Aggravated assault

Malone, Daniel Malone, Daniel: False identification, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Maness, Christopher Maness, Christopher: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Massengill, Gina Massengill, Gina: Criminal trespass



Mckenzie, Dennis Mckenzie, Dennis: Failure to appear

Mcgowen, Otis Mcgowen, Otis: Failure to appear

Miller, Jason Miller, Jason: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations

Miller, Precious Miller, Precious: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Parker, James Parker, James: Simple domestic assault



Ray, Eric Ray, Eric: Shoplifting/theft of property

Riccota, Richard Riccota, Richard: Failure to appear

Smith, Billy Smith, Billy: Shoplifting/theft of property

Taylor, Gerald Taylor, Gerald: Failure to appear

Williams, Derek Williams, Derek: Failure to appear



Young, Kirk Young, Kirk: Resisting stop/arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/11/23 and 7 a.m. on 8/15/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.