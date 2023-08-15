Patricia Parham Winchester
Patricia is survived by three daughters, Melinda Jones (Jerry), Vicki Gentry (Mike), Cheryl Sullins, one step-daughter Scarlett Middleton (Robert), one step-son Lee Winchester (Andrea), and one brother Terry Parham (Charlotte). She also leaves four grandchildren, Jeremy, Brandon (Elizabeth), Kenneth (Melanie) and Samantha (Micah), and two step-grandchildren, Anna Claire and Carson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lee Winchester, her parents, Mack and Edith Parham, three brothers, Mack Parham, Jr., Stanley Parham, Ernest Parham and four sisters, Doris Braden, Margaret Kirby, Shirley Peterson, and Bonnie Shropshire.
Pallbearers for the service are Jeremy Jones, Brandon Jones, Kaden Jones, Kenneth Gentry, Charlie Gentry and Micah Gory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Dr., Suite 220, Nashville, TN, 37220. All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.