Patricia Parham Winchester, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Ripley, TN, on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Northcott officiating. Burial will follow at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home

Patricia was born on March 23, 1943, in Ripley, TN to Mack and Edith Woods Parham. She was self-employed as a seamstress. She loved sewing, gardening, and most of all she loved her family.

Patricia is survived by three daughters, Melinda Jones (Jerry), Vicki Gentry (Mike), Cheryl Sullins, one step-daughter Scarlett Middleton (Robert), one step-son Lee Winchester (Andrea), and one brother Terry Parham (Charlotte). She also leaves four grandchildren, Jeremy, Brandon (Elizabeth), Kenneth (Melanie) and Samantha (Micah), and two step-grandchildren, Anna Claire and Carson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lee Winchester, her parents, Mack and Edith Parham, three brothers, Mack Parham, Jr., Stanley Parham, Ernest Parham and four sisters, Doris Braden, Margaret Kirby, Shirley Peterson, and Bonnie Shropshire.

Pallbearers for the service are Jeremy Jones, Brandon Jones, Kaden Jones, Kenneth Gentry, Charlie Gentry and Micah Gory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Dr., Suite 220, Nashville, TN, 37220. All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.