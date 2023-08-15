Ronnie Lee Blair, age 78, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Rev. James Gafford Ellington officiating. Burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 12:00 P.M.

Mr. Ronnie was born on February 11, 1945, in Bells, TN to the late L.W. Blair and Marie Elizabeth Miller Blair. Ronnie was loved by all and was known for his adventures on his red bicycle. He loved watching Cardinal’s Baseball games and loved his neighbors. He will be greatly missed. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Carolyn White Wallace and Geraldine Blair Ellington.

He is survived by one brother: Gary Blair (Judy) of Bells, TN; He leaves a legacy of one nephew: Rev. James Gafford Ellington; one niece: Rhonda Sue White; one great-nephew: Chris Ellington; one great-niece: Addison Gibson.

The Blair family wish to express their great appreciation to all of Ronnie’s neighbors for their love and kindness.

—