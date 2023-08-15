Sean Dietrich headlines library fundraiser

Sean Dietrich, a columnist, novelist, podcast host, and two-time guest entertainer at the Grand Ole Opry, was at Jackson’s Fairgrounds Park Tuesday evening to raise money for the Jackson-Madison County Library.

“You Are My Sunshine,” the title of Dietrich’s latest book and the theme of the dinner and fundraiser, reflects the stories Dietrich gathers from people all across America as he visits with them in mountain gas stations, run-down diners, chain hotels, and frequently, hospitals.

Dietrich performed for the audience, playing his guitar and singing, while also telling stories about real people he’s met.

“It’s important that we realize how vital our library is to the community. In June, we had over 15,000 people in and out of the Jackson library…downtown branch and north branch combined. So, you know, I know a lot of people think libraries are falling by the wayside, but they’re not. They play a vital role,” said Denise Allen, the Board Chair of the JMC Library Foundation.

Dietrich frequently gives credit to the librarians of his youth for helping him, a school dropout, continue his education and make something of himself.

The event, hosted by the library’s foundation board, included a reception, a silent auction, and dinner catered by the Old Country Store.

