Wanda Williams Kilburn, age 70, resident of Hickory Flat,

Mississippi and wife of Bobby Kilburn, departed this life Saturday

evening, August 12, 2023 at Baptist Memorial hospital in New

Albany, Mississippi.

Wanda was born August 26, 1952 in Will County, Illinois, the

daughter of the late Russell Williams and Bonnie May Soakland

Williams. She graduated from Bloom High School in Sauk Trail,

Illinois and was employed as a beautician for many years.

She was married June 10, 1976 to Bobby Kilburn. Wanda had been a

resident of San Pierre, Indiana for 44 years and was a member of

Shiloh Assembly of God in San Pierre.

Mrs. Kilburn is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bobby

Kilburn of Hickory Flat, MS; two daughters, Nicole Bedford (Billy)

of New Brunswick, Canada and Treasure Rearden (Larry) of

Eads, TN; her brother, Bill Williams of North Judson, IN; and five

grandchildren, Austin Rearden (Autumn), Ashley Darnell (Jordan),

Kaden Rearden, Korie Rearden and Ranger Bedford.

A visitation for Mrs. Kilburn will be from 2 P.M. until 3 P.M. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 3 P.M. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Tom Wilder, pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat, Mississippi, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

