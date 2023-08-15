Wanda Williams Kilburn
Wanda Williams Kilburn, age 70, resident of Hickory Flat,
Mississippi and wife of Bobby Kilburn, departed this life Saturday
evening, August 12, 2023 at Baptist Memorial hospital in New
Albany, Mississippi.
Wanda was born August 26, 1952 in Will County, Illinois, the
daughter of the late Russell Williams and Bonnie May Soakland
Williams. She graduated from Bloom High School in Sauk Trail,
Illinois and was employed as a beautician for many years.
She was married June 10, 1976 to Bobby Kilburn. Wanda had been a
resident of San Pierre, Indiana for 44 years and was a member of
Shiloh Assembly of God in San Pierre.
Mrs. Kilburn is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bobby
Kilburn of Hickory Flat, MS; two daughters, Nicole Bedford (Billy)
of New Brunswick, Canada and Treasure Rearden (Larry) of
Eads, TN; her brother, Bill Williams of North Judson, IN; and five
grandchildren, Austin Rearden (Autumn), Ashley Darnell (Jordan),
Kaden Rearden, Korie Rearden and Ranger Bedford.
A visitation for Mrs. Kilburn will be from 2 P.M. until 3 P.M. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 3 P.M. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Tom Wilder, pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat, Mississippi, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.
