WGU Tennessee Advisory Board welcomes local chamber member

WGU Tennessee, the accredited nonprofit online university celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has recently announced the appointment of higher education and community leader Kyle Barron to its WGU Tennessee Advisory Board.

Barron currently holds the position of Chief Community Development Officer at the Greater Jackson Chamber, where he supervises public affairs, community development, and small businesses.

Barron, who holds the distinction of being the first in his family to earn a college degree and is also a community college graduate, possesses a firsthand understanding of the challenges that many WGU students encounter while pursuing their degrees.

Prior to his role at the Greater Jackson Chamber, he served as the Vice President of Student Services at Jackson State Community College.

In this capacity, Barron was responsible for overseeing the comprehensive student experience, including academic advising, student life, and student support services.

“I would love to see more and more West Tennesseans attain degrees that empower them to not only secure entry-level jobs but also to steadily climb the professional ladder. I believe that WGU Tennessee provides an excellent opportunity for that. In Jackson, specifically, there are seven different colleges and universities, and then WGU Tennessee, as the eighth, offers an online option,” said Barron.

Barron holds a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Policy, Assessment, and Evaluation from the University of Kentucky.

He is also an alumnus of the University of North Texas and Richland Community College.

Additionally, he completed the Weststar Leadership Program at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

