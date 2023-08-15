WRAP launches new website, connecting community to vital resources

JACKSON, Tenn. — WRAP (Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program) has launched a new website that will connect survivors and the community with vital resources.

According to a news release, the new website — wraptn.org — is a user-friendly platform that serves as a hub for survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault who are seeking assistance. The site provides easy access to a one-touch helpline at 800-273-8712, which ensures immediate connection with WRAP’s dedicated advocates.

Including extensive information about all of WRAP’s programs and services, the site is a valuable resource for individuals and families across the 20-county service area.

“We are excited to unveil our new website, which not only enhances the user experience but also reinforces our commitment to supporting survivors and families,” said Mamie L. Hutcherson, Executive Director at WRAP. “The site’s mobile version with the one-touch helpline button ensures survivors can reach out to us quickly and discreetly, knowing help is just a call away.”

The release states that the website also features information and connections for families caring for children of relatives, offering guidance and support through their unique situations through WRAP’s Relative Caregiver Program. On the Relative Caregiver Program section of the website, individuals can submit a referral form on their own behalf, or organizations and agencies can complete the form on behalf of those they serve.

For the community at large, the release says that the platform also provides insightful guides, educational materials, and resources to raise awareness about the critical issues surrounding WRAP’s programs and work. The release says that community members can also make charitable donations, sponsor events, purchase items for survivors or volunteer their time. An option to sign up for WRAP’s new email newsletter will also be available on the site.

“As an organization committed to building healthy relationships across the lifespan, our website serves as a vital tool to connect survivors, families and the community with the services and information they need,” added Hutcherson. “We hope this digital platform will empower individuals to seek help and families to receive support and will inspire more community members to join us in making a lasting impact.”

Click here to learn more about WRAP and visit the new website.

