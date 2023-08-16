American Idol live auditions are just days away

JACKSON, Tenn. — Virtual auditions for “American Idol” are just days away from coming to a screen near you!

Could you be the next American Idol? That’s always the question contestants have on their minds. But how about this question: Have you mentally prepared to become the next American Idol?

Oliver Steele, a Tennessee resident from season 21 of American Idol, shared some of his journey during the audition phase that led him to secure the #8 spot in the top 10 of his season.

“I ended up auditioning on Zoom, singing two songs. Right after the second song, I sang, I just remember the executive, Megan, saying, ‘Great, we’re gonna give you a shot to audition in front of the judges.’ It was all very quick at that point,” Steele said.

Steele also shared that there were multiple rounds of auditions even before his Zoom session with the executive producer, and he offered advice for others auditioning this season.

“Pick songs that represent you well, not just how well you can sing and what your range is, and your voice, but also who you are as a person and as an artist. I would say pick songs that really, really showcase exactly who you are,” Steele said.

And even if you are not chosen to proceed further in the process, there is still hope for the future.

“If you get told no this time, it’s okay. That doesn’t mean you can’t come back next year. I mean, I literally did it like four or five times before I ever got the final yes to be in front of the judges,” Steele said.

Live virtual auditions for Tennessee will start on August 18th, and those who qualify must be 15 years of age by February 15, 2024.

For more information on eligibility requirements, click here. For more info on upcoming auditions, click here. For more info on how to sign up, click here.

Find more local news here.