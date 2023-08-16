BBB warns of scams surrounding Maui wildfires

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization warns donors to be cautious when supporting wildfire relief in Maui.

In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Maui, the Better Business Bureau is urging the public to exercise caution when donating to support the victims and recovery efforts.

Public Relations Specialist for the Bureau, Toddnetta Trice, says that it’s very important to verify the credibility of organizations and individuals collecting funds for wildfire relief.

According to the Bureau, unfortunately, times of crises often attract dishonest individuals looking to exploit the goodwill of donors. Trice tells us one of the big red flags when donating.

“If the organization pretty much formed overnight in the wake of this tragedy, if you never heard of this organization before, or it’s pretty much new to you and you just realized, hey this organization just kind of made itself up within the last few weeks. Definitely be skeptical about giving your money to that organization,” Trice said.

Another donation option to lookout for is GoFundMe accounts. Trice says to definitely do your research.

A lot of times, the information description of the GoFundMe gives details of what it is for and who it is for.

“If it doesn’t give out too many details on who it’s going to and who it’s for, I wouldn’t donate. If they do list who it is intended for or who it is for, I would definitely reach out to either that organization or that person directly to see if they will be getting those funds,” Trice said.

By taking these preventive measures, the Bureau aims to protect both donors and the wildfire victims. Their warning serves as a reminder that even in times of crises, it is crucial to remain vigilant and choose reliable avenues to support those affected.

For more information about the wildfires, click here.

You can find more national news here.