Homeless dog Dora captured over weekend

MEDINA, Tenn. — Good Samaritans have finally captured a homeless dog.

For around a year, a local group of concerned citizens has been trying to catch a stray dog.

The dog could be seen wearing a harness and traveling across the area from Jackson, Medina, and Trenton.

After numerous search efforts and rescue attempts, the dog was finally captured this past weekend and is currently homed with Linda Scates-Perry in Medina.

“We’ve been doing this for so long and we’ve just seen so much need. Unfortunately her story is not uncommon. So we do what we can to help,” said Jennifer McBride, the President of the Funny Farm Rescue Ranch.

For more information on Dora you can email info at funnyfarmpets.org.

