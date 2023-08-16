Huntingdon Police share update on water

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — According to the Huntingdon Police Department, the water plant is continuing to run with the right pH measurements.

The department posted to Facebook saying that Wednesday morning tests show that the plant is running at appropriate levels, and adds that Roger’s Hydrant Service will begin flushing fire hydrants on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. to ensure the best water quality.

They say that you may see low pressure and some redness in the water. However, the water is safe to drink and should clear up within (48) hours.

The department says if you need further information, please call the Huntingdon Public Utility Department at (731) 986-2915 or City Hall at (731) 986-2900.

