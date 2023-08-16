Services for Mr. Jimmie Lee Morris Sr. age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Morris, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Jimmie-Morris-4/# !/TributeWall

The Live Webcast for Mr. Morris will begin on Saturday, at 10:55 A.M. (C.S.T.) You can view the service by clicking on this YouTube https://www.youtube.com/live/W -U8cGCcuQ0?feature=share

You can also view the service on our website. If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Play.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.