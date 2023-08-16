School director says incident ‘addressed appropriately’ after photos show bus in wrong lane

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Concerns were raised after photos appeared to show a local school bus traveling in the wrong direction.







A WBBJ Tipster brought a social media post to our attention that features photos of a bus from the Obion County School District.

In the photos, which were originally shared to social media on Tuesday evening, the bus can be seen carrying multiple passengers on Highway 45, and appears to be driving in the wrong lane of traffic.

We reached out to Obion County School District Director Tim Watkins for comment, who shared a brief response that reads in part:

We are aware of this incident. It has been investigated and addressed appropriately.

At this time, it’s unclear why the bus was in the opposite lane, as no further context has been confirmed.

