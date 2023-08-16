Skeletal remains found more than four decades ago identified in TN cold case

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– A juvenile whose skeletal remains were found in the early 1980’s in Cheatham County in middle Tennessee has been identified, and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help to determine who killed her.

In October 1981, skeletal remains were discovered at what was then the county’s old landfill in Ashland City.

Forensic anthropologists at the University of Tennessee determined that the skeletal remains were those of a young, white female, originally estimated to be between 14 and 17 years old. It would be many years later before DNA technology would catch up and aid in providing information in this case.

Late last year, TBI agents submitted a sample of the girl’s remains to a private lab based in Texas, for forensic genetic genealogical DNA testing.

This month, the lab positively identified the woman as Linda Sue Karnes who was born in 1965.

Karnes was originally from Cleveland, Ohio, but grew up in Cunningham, Tennessee.

Prior to her death, she spent time in the Montgomery County Girls Home in Clarksville.

If you have information about this homicide, specifically any knowledge about individuals Linda Karnes may have been with before her death, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.