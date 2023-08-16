Tips on staying safe while online

Are you planning on taking any trips soon?

Make sure to plan accordingly when it comes to using a secure network.

Whether on vacation or out and about in a public space, a lifestyle expert shares tips to stay safe both virtually and physically.

While you’re still at a location, it’s advisable not to tag your precise whereabouts, as doing so could alert potential wrongdoers that you’re away from home.

If you feel the need to tag a location, consider setting your social profiles to private.

Additionally, exercise caution when encountering unfamiliar networks.

Be wary of connecting to networks that allow access without requiring you to agree to their terms of service.

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, can be invaluable tools.

“A privacy tool that enables secure online access from anywhere, VPNs protect you by concealing your internet protocol (IP) address and creating a secure, encrypted tunnel for all your online activity,” said Jessica Naziri, a digital lifestyle expert.

