Abby Wolfzorn • Drawing/Painting

As an artist in Jackson, TN, how has the local community influenced and inspired your artistic journey? Are there any specific aspects of the city or its culture that have had a significant impact on your creative process?

The local community has provided me with ways of connecting with others as well as collaborating. The local businesses I’ve worked for have allowed me to meet all different kinds of people, some that I may not meet otherwise. I enjoy meeting new people and maintaining those relationships.

I see collaborations as an integral part of my work and I try to keep other people in my process. For example, a local carpenter Chris Deming, has been kind to help build frames for my canvas. I trade with other artists for classes, work, or their time when one of us may be running low financially. It reminds me we are all a part of a bigger web. And artists need each other.

Can you share some insights into your artistic style and the mediums you work with? What draws you to these particular forms of expression, and how do they help you convey your artistic vision to your audience?

Recently, I have been exploring large scale abstract pieces. I love working with acrylic and oil paint, but often involve other materials in my canvas like pen, ink, or pastels. Painting has always felt like my native language – I don’t know what it is about it that ultimately makes me choose it over and over again. Partly my love for color. Abstraction helps me convey my emotions and how I engage or experience the world outside of the physical realm.

What role do you believe art plays in fostering a sense of community and cultural appreciation? How do you actively engage with the local community through your art, and do you participate in any collaborative projects or initiatives that promote American artist appreciation?

Art encourages imagination and imagination can lead to problem solving, community building, and learning to love others better. That’s what I believe. Compassionate people have imagination. We have tools within us to dream and art fosters that. I got a studio downtown last year which has allowed me to host gatherings there, in addition to teaching workshops in various local businesses. I continue to partner with the STAR Center to teach and have partnered with Keep My Hood Good. Accessibility in art is crucial.

In what ways do you find inspiration and motivation in the rich artistic history and heritage of American art? Are there any specific American artists or movements that have influenced your work, and if so, how have you incorporated those influences into your artistic practice?

Specific American art that speaks to me is the rich Southern history of folk art and outsider artists. The way their work becomes immersive, sometimes obsessive, makes sense to me. The sometimes primitive nature of it reminds me of my process and what I’m drawn to.

Much of American art and painting speaks to me, but I want to recognize that historically it has left out a lot people. I don’t necessarily identify with any particular movement for that reason. I think art belongs to everyone.

When I’m stuck, I keep books close to flip through to remind myself of others’ work and perhaps strike something in me that needs to be woken up. I don’t think I would make as much as I do without the help of all artist that have come before me, even though I’ve never met them!

Looking to the future, what are your aspirations as an artist? Do you have any upcoming projects or exhibitions that you’re excited about? Additionally, how do you envision American artist appreciation continuing to evolve and grow, and what role do you hope to play in that development?

My first solo show is up for the month of August and first week of September at the Havner’s Frame Shop. I hope to apply to more short term residencies and classes around America and would love to explore more globally.

I hope American artist appreciation can grow in its understanding of the validity of all kinds of expression. Realism has dominated for a long time, and I love realism. We need to be careful not to exclude other forms of expression and that’s what I’d love to be a part of.

