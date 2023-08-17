Another Cold Front Before The Big Heat Arrives

Weather Update: Thursday Evening, August 17 —

Another beautiful sunset for our evening weather and very pleasant temperatures falling through the 70’s into the upper 60’s. We say goodbye to another pretty day but will we have more? Read on for the final answer.

Another cold front is heading our direction and will arrive just in time to start the weekend. We’ll continue with the weather we’ve had the last couple of days with cooler nights and highs in the 80s. Just out the west will be some extreme heat that will delay getting here a little longer thanks to the front. A few patchy clouds arrive overnight as the front arrives, but we’ll quickly return to sunshine again late morning into the afternoon Friday. While the daytime high want be affected, reaching into the mid to upper 80s again. The evening temperatures will feel the effects as the cool air advection continues into the area through the day. This should make for some great weather for the football games tomorrow night.

No precipitation will be expected as the front moves through tonight but we’ll see skies become mostly to partly cloudy at times and into early Friday morning. Cloud cover will help keep our overnight lows a little milder than this morning’s 59 degree start. Mid to upper 60’s look to be on tap with a light southwest wind. Winds will turn more from the north by early Friday morning.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies and not as cool with lows in the mid 60’s. Light northwest winds around 3 to 5 mph.

FRIDAY:

We’ll return to sunshine by late morning and afternoon Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and light northeast breezes 3 to 7 mph. We’ll be less humid overall and the afternoon looks to be very stable and pleasant.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FORECAST:

Friday night looks really great for the football games as temperatures will drop from the upper 70’s at game start time to the upper 60’s by games end. It will be a very pleasant weather pattern and lows will drop to around 60 degrees by early Saturday morning.

Saturday will continue with sunshine but after a cool morning, heat will slowly start to build in as high go up to 89-91 in the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear with lows around 65-67. Sunday will feel more humid and we’ll have highs around 91-93. Monday will start a hot work week next week as highs on Monday climb to 94 and Tuesday 95 and by Wednesday to around 97. Next week will be a hot and humid week as Summer makes a full return and precipitation looks unlikely at this time as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the region.

