Charity Gala Announcement Party

JACKSON, Tenn.– In advance of the upcoming Charity Gala, winners and organizers met for a preview event.

To kick off the 32nd annual Charity Gala, the community foundation of West Tennessee invited previous event sponsors, award recipients, and board members to the home of Greg and Allison Alexander to preview the upcoming charity gala. The Gala stands as a way to recognize members of the community that make a significant impact.

“The nominations are open to the public. You can submit anyone who lives here in Madison County. For that service area, we ask questions about what type of work they do, the impact they make, and get letters of support from other people in the community, and then we have a selection committee that actually picks the recipients,” said Haley Wildridge, the community outreach associate, community foundation of West Tennessee.

Tickets and tables to attend are available via their website. For individuals they start at $350. For tables they start at $2500.

“The Charity Gala proceeds will support critical community initiatives like our annual community impact grants. These grants are awarded annual to local nonprofits, serving residents here in Madison County,” said Wildridge.

The 32nd Annual Charity Gala will be held November 11th at 6 in the evening at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.