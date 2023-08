Gibson County Sheriff’s: Scammers posing as Fireman Association

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as the Gibson Fireman’s Association.

The sheriff’s office shared via Facebook that the scammers are calling from a Pennsylvania number (717) 971-6619.

They say this is a scam, as no one from the fire department will be calling to ask for money.

