Jackson’s budget meeting held Thursday morning

JACKSON, Tenn. — The agenda was full for the Jackson city budget meeting Thursday morning.







A few items on the agenda consisted of the proposed budget amendments, including the salary for the Jackson Police Department, the solid waste cameras, the Sportsplex shade structures, and a couple of others, including an update from the city recorder.

“We’ve gone from, when I took office in 2019, starting pay for an officer was $35,000. So, the proposal this time is $50,000 for starting pay for an officer,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “We’re trying to look at things as far as benefits go. Retention benefits, retirement benefits, one thing we discussed here was our take-home vehicle program which we’re trying to expand.”

The budget committee meets on the second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. in the George A. Smith meeting room.