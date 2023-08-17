Madison Co. commissioner prepare for upcoming meeting with agenda review

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–The Madison County Commission held their monthly agenda review in advance of their commission meeting.

Commissioners go over the topics that will be discussed at the county commission meeting.

One topic of note was a brief update on school resource officers. The sheriff’s office will have nine ready by August 28 and then nine more ready by the second week of September. By December 1, all positions will be filled.

According to Commissioner Carl Alexander, there will be 19 budget amendments to go over at the commission meeting as well.

They also spoke briefly about the assignment of a new school board member to take Scott Gatlin’s seat.

According to Commissioner Jeff Wall, they have four applicants vying for the position.

“The more experience the better, obviously. Education is a top priority for us. I think I can speak for most county commissioners, in saying the top priority for us would be education so we want to make sure we put someone on the school board that has that kind of experience,” said Wall.

The county commission meeting will take place this Monday, August 21.