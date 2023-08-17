Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of vehicles, firearms

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating thefts of both vehicles and firearms.

According to a news release, between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office responded to thefts reported in the Cotton Grove Road and Country Run area.

They say that items taken include one vehicle, one all-terrain vehicle, and four firearms that were left unsecured in vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says they are talking with residents and seeking video footage of the thefts, as well as assigning additional resources to the area.

The sheriff’s office is wanting to remind the community to secure their vehicle doors, confirm they are locked, and remove keys and valuables from all vehicles.

Anyone with information that can help solve the thefts should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000 or contact Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

