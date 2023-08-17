Marjorie Nell Bolding-Davis, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Burial will be conducted on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11 A.M. at the Belleview Cemetery of Bells, TN.

Mrs. Marjorie was born in Bells, TN on August 25, 1938, to the late Aubrey Raines and Mayola Woodson Raines. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Marjorie enjoyed good country music, especially Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn; her plants, cooking and canning. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 26 years: Lawson Bolding; four brothers: Marshall, Melvin, Harold, and Merlin Raines; two sisters: Pauline Campbell and Evelyn Cobb; two sons: Randy Bolding and Rocky Gene Bolding; and one grandson: Chase Bolding.

She is survived by one daughter: Nancy Bolding of Bells, TN; three sons: Ricky Bolding (Pam) of Bells, TN, Riley Bolding (Pam) of Gadsden, TN, Rodney Bolding (Janet) of Gadsden, TN; one sister: Mavis Hopper (Joel) of Memphis, TN; She leaves a legacy of 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.