Mugshots : Madison County : 8/15/23 – 8/16/23

Bishop, Almani Bishop, Almani: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

Beasley, Alexis Beasley, Alexis: Failure to appear

Bowers, Whitney Bowers, Whitney: Failure to appear

Jones, John Jones, John: Violation of community corrections

Painter, Caleb Painter, Caleb: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Reed, Vincent Reed, Vincent: Contempt of court

Ripepi, Jaydon Ripepi, Jaydon: Criminal trespass

Scott, Jaeeica Scott, Jaeeica: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

Shaw, Shelby Shaw, Shelby: Violation of probation

Watkins, Treva Watkins, Treva: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation



Wright, Jaquan Wright, Jaquan: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/15/23 and 7 a.m. on 8/16/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.