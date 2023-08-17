Mugshots : Madison County : 8/15/23 – 8/16/23 4 hours ago WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Bishop, Almani Bishop, Almani: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence Beasley, Alexis Beasley, Alexis: Failure to appear Bowers, Whitney Bowers, Whitney: Failure to appear Jones, John Jones, John: Violation of community corrections Painter, Caleb Painter, Caleb: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Reed, Vincent Reed, Vincent: Contempt of court Ripepi, Jaydon Ripepi, Jaydon: Criminal trespass Scott, Jaeeica Scott, Jaeeica: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Shaw, Shelby Shaw, Shelby: Violation of probation Watkins, Treva Watkins, Treva: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation Wright, Jaquan Wright, Jaquan: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/15/23 and 7 a.m. on 8/16/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin