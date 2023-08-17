Neighborhood Academy returns for second year in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local program started to help Hub City residents is returning for its second year.

Jackson’s Neighborhood Academy is gearing up once again.

The purpose of this program is to educate residents who live in Jackson about the many city services offered and ways they can become involved with the different departments.

Jackson Community Development Coordinator Claire Pierson says last year’s program was 6-months-long.

This year the Neighborhood Academy is making a change.

“It’s a 9-month program this year. So it’ll start in October and go ’til May. We have applications on our website under the resident’s tab. You’ll see ‘Neighborhood Academy’ and our applications are there,” said Pierson.

