Newbern Police step up enforcement for Labor Day

NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department says they are stepping up their enforcement on impaired driving.

The department shared on Facebook that they will be working with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign that began Wednesday and will continue to September 4.

They say they will be looking to keep drunk drivers off the road around the Labor Day holiday.

“We will be partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office during this holiday period once again to combat drunk driving and to attempt to prevent a tragedy from happening on our roadways,” said Investigator Danny Tippit. “We will increase our patrols and stay vigilant during this period to provide safe travels for our citizens as they travel within our city.”

Find more local news here.