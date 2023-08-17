No injuries in early morning Henderson County fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — There were no injuries following an early morning house fire in Henderson County.

According to Lynn Murphy, with the Henderson County Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 15000 block of Highway 104 North around 6:10 a.m.

They arrived to find smoke and flames, the Facebook post states.

Both occupants of the home were able to make it out, and the post says that the fire originated in the living.

The post states it was a result of smoking with oxygen in use.

The Henderson County Fire Department is reminding residents to contact their local fire department to get free smoke alarms, as no smoke alarm was inside the home.

