Nonprofit to host cornhole tournament in September

JACKSON, Tenn. — A nonprofit says they are bringing back their cornhole tournament.

CASA of West Tennessee says their Rock and Roll Cornhole Tournament will be at the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

The tournament will serve as a fundraiser for the group on September 21 at 6 p.m.

“Year after year, we witness individuals from the community coming together to support CASA of West Tennessee. This event is about coming together, enjoying great music and food, and creating memories that make a real difference. The Rock and Roll Cornhole Tournament is an event you won’t want to miss,” said Hannah Snowden, the Executive Director.

To learn more about the event, sponsorship packages, or team registration, call (731) 427-5554 or email hannah@madisoncountycasa.org.

