Pretzelmaker opens in Jackson

A new dining option is added to the Hub City.















Pretzelmaker opened its doors to Jackson residents. The store is located on Stonebrook Place.

Pretzelmaker has been at this location since May, perfecting their craft.

They have five pretzel options for people to choose from, such as salted and unsalted pretzels, cinnamon, cheese-stuffed, and mini dog pretzels.

They even have different flavored lemonades to wash down those pretzels.

Rick Renz, the Senior Franchise Business Consultant for Eastern US Pretzelmaker, shared more on their grand opening.

“We hope everyone comes out for the grand opening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. We’re offering free lemonade with a purchase and then we also have buy one bite, get one bite free of any size,” Renz said.

He also mentioned the dough is made in-house and all pretzels are freshly made each day.

