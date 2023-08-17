Tressie Johnson Reynolds, age 88, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife

of the late Eldon Reynolds, departed this life Wednesday morning, August

16, 2023 at Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tressie was born April 22, 1935 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the

daughter of the late Walter Johnson and Mattie Rose Johnson. She

received her education in the Fayette County School System and was

married December 22, 1954 to Eldon Reynolds who preceded her in death

in June of 1998. Mrs. Reynolds was employed as a cook for the Shelby

County School System before her retirement in 1998 and she enjoyed

gardening. She was a lifelong resident of Shelby County and was a

member of Eads Baptist Church.

Mrs. Reynolds is survived by two daughters, Vicki Briggs of Eads, TN and

Connie Garner of Cordova, TN; her son, Mark Reynolds (Joanna) of

Denver, CO; four grandchildren, Keith Staggs (Mandy), Laura Gentry

(Dustin), Madison Reynolds and Taylor Reynolds; and four great-

grandchildren, Abbie Staggs, Max Flores, Leo Flores and Waylon Gentry.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four

sisters and six brothers.

A visitation for Mrs. Reynolds will be from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. Saturday,

August 19, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral

Services will be at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, August 19, 2023 with Bro. Kevin

Carroll, pastor of Eads Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in

Eads Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Karl Johnson, David

Johnson, Robert Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, Benny Johnson and Danny

Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Culver and Johnny Wright.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.