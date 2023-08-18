12th Annual Alzheimer’s Conference to be held in September

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 12th Annual Alzheimer’s Conference is being held in late September, according to West Tennessee Healthcare.

This year’s conference is set to be held on September 26, and will see Melanie Bunn return as a guest speaker, according to the new release.

The release says that Bunn is a Speaker and Mentor with Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care.

Topics that will be touched on this year include:

My Loved One Has Received the Diagnosis of Dementia/Alzheimer’s – What Do I Need to Know and Do?

How Do I Cope with the Daily Challenges of Dementia/Alzheimer’s?

I Need Practical Advice – What Resources are Available in My Community?

How Do I Find Moments of Joy as the Disease Progresses?

The conference will be held in the Carl Grant Events Center at Union University, and will be $25 per person with a hot buffet lunch provided.

There will also be vendors on hand.

For more information and to register, contact Regina Smith at (731) 541-8757 or Regina.Smith@wth.org.

