Barbecue fest to be held along Tennessee River next week

SALTILLO, Tenn. — A barbecue festival is being held next week in West Tennessee!

The Tennessee River BBQ Fest is set to be held from August 25 to August 26.

The festival will be held along the banks of the Tennessee River in Saltillo, with guests being able to see a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned cook-off, food vendors, and live music.

Teams in the cookoff include:

Big Sooie Que – Pitmaster Kirk Cagle – Star, MS

Blind Hog BBQ – Pitmaster Mickey Lindsey – Camden, AR

Fire Dancer BBQ – Pitmaster Eric Lee – Alexander, AR

Firehouse Smokers TN – Pitmaster Michelle Chandler – Seymour, TN

Four Alarm Smokers – Pitmaster David Tyner – Bolivar, TN

Fred Vegas Smokers – Pitmaster Chris Salsberry – Ravenel, SC

Glamping Grillers – Pitmaster Charles Beard – Pelahatchie, MS

Memphis Original BBQ – Pitmaster Brandon Norman – Millington, TN

MSCC Sweet Smoke – Pitmaster Nick Williams – Corinth, MS

On the Brink BBQ – Pitmasters Eric & Grant Brink – Grand Rapids, MI

Piglitically Incorrect BBQ – Pitmaster Wes Garrett – Brandon, MS

Poppa Pig – Pitmaster Eric Coley – Millbrook, AL

Q Bones – Pitmaster Ben Wilson – Memphis, TN

Razorracks BBQ – Pitmaster Drew Davis – Pleasant Plains, AR

Rigby Roo’s B-B-Q – Pitmaster Will Logsdon – Brownsburg, IN

Rooters-N-Tooters – Pitmaster Paul Keltner – Mt. Pleasant, TN

Rural Route 3 BBQ – Pitmaster Jeff Hanna – Selmer, TN

Sweet Swine O’ Mine – Pitmaster Mark Lambert – Byhalia, MS

The Smokehouse Gang – Pitmaster Bob Taylor – Ripley, TN

Tennessee Smoke Showin’ – Pitmaster Scott Hughes – Franklin, TN

Third Swines Charm – Pitmaster John Thatcher – Ooltewah, TN

Triple H BBQ – Pitmaster Bill Heyen – Gillespie, IL

Under the Radar – Pitmaster Allen Clem – Kingsport, TN

Admission to the barbecue grounds will be free.

For more information, contact Southwest Tennessee Tourism at (731) 616-7474 or Hardin County CVB at (731) 925-8181.

Find more info at www.tnriverbbqfest.com or on Facebook at TN River BBQ Fest.

Find more local news here.