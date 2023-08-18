Lexington marks 100 years of football

Lexington High School celebrated 100 years of football on Friday evening at the Lexington High School auditorium.

Football players from each generation were asked to return to join the celebration of a century. Lexington played its first football game in 1923.

Former players were asked to sign the back of their shirts to commemorate the celebration.

Current head coach and former player Bryant Hollingsworth says it’s an honor to coach and celebrate this milestone.

“Celebrating a hundred years here at Lexington High School is a tremendous experience not only for the alumni but also for the current players. Being a part of it is a pretty big deal,” Hollingsworth said.

He also mentions that he is hopeful for the new football stadium. Hollingsworth shared that this is a great opportunity not only for the football team but also for both soccer teams and their band.

Former player Howard Douglass was one of the first players to play on the current field and says this moment is sentimental for him.

“Well, it’s a good feeling to see everyone out here, and I actually played on the team that played the first game in this stadium that’s gonna be torn down after this season, so it’s kinda sentimental to me,” Douglass said.

Alumni were also invited to the game and the opening ceremony to form an “L” on the field.

McArthur Lewis, historian for Lexington’s football, shared that 1979’s team was the best documented.

David Deberry, a former player on the 1979 team, shared a few words on the event.

“This is awesome, this is a great event. You get to see so many people from the past, and it’s just a great atmosphere to be in,” Deberry said.

Lexington had the first game of the season tonight, taking on Scotts Hill. Zach will have highlights and scores from area games later during Football Friday Night.

