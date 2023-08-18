Local library offering variety of programs

The Henderson County-Lexington Everett Horn Public Library has programs for all ages.

The library is located at 702 West Church Street in Lexington.

Assistant Director Amber Lackey says it’s important for people to be allowed the space to enjoy their passions and share that with others.

“All of our programs, preschool storytime, LEGO club, ‘crafternoons,’ Pokémon, our teen club. Everything here at the library is free. You don’t have to pay to join these programs. You just come in, show up, and you don’t have to bring anything; everything is supplied,” Lackey said.

The library also has a new offering. It’s the Happy Scrappy Scrapbooking Club. They will be meeting this Saturday, August 19th, at 1 p.m.

