McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Blue Beetle

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Blue Beetle.

Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

The movie is available in theaters.

If you want to support the actors and writers of SAG-AFTRA and WGA, who are currently on strike, you can donate to the Entertainment Community Fund at https://entertainmentcommunity.org/, and to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation at https://sagaftra.foundation/.