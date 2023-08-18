Resilient West Tennessee receives grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — A grant is helping one program reach more people.

Resilient West Tennessee is a program of the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

It’s also the recipient of the ACE’s Innovation Grant of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Emily Sain is the ACE’s Community Coordinator for West Tennessee Healthcare. She says they go across the area teaching about adverse childhood experiences, resilience, and positive childhood experiences.

Sain says this grant will allow them to reach even more people.

“Now that I’m in the position that I’m in, I realize that parents can break a cycle that’s happened to them and it not only will affect their cycle breaking but will help with their children and their cycle breaking and so on and so forth for generations to come,” Sain said.

Sain says this grant will allow three years of expansion and getting this information out to as many people as possible.

