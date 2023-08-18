TBI: 2 arrested, items seized in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Two people were arrested and several items were seized by law enforcement on Thursday in Carroll County.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, law enforcement has been targeting illicit drug activity in the county since February.

After obtaining a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of Price Road in Huntingdon, agents were able to find methamphetamine, a firearm, marijuana, marijuana plants, prescription medicine, and drug paraphernalia.

The search lead to the arrest of Tammy R. Brown and Landis L. Brown Jr., who are each facing charges of possession of schedule II (meth) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, manufacturing of schedule VI (marijuana), possession of schedule IV (pharmaceutical pill), simple possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the TBI says.

They were booked into the Carroll County Jail.

