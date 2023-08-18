Wanted man found in creek bed Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The US Marshals Service says a wanted man was captured in a creek bed on Friday.

Marshals say that Cory Waldrop, 39, was captured near Hornsby in Hardeman County. They say he was wanted for a multi-state crime spree that resulted in warrants in Chester, McNairy, Madison, and Hardeman counties, as well as two counties in Mississippi.

Marshals say the charges included being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading arrest, theft, and drug charges.

He is being held in the Hardeman County Jail.

“We would like to thank the public who called in tips on Mr. Waldrop,” said US Marshal Tyreece Miller.

Waldrop was captured by U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

