A West TN fallen officer is honored

HARDIN CO. Tenn.—Highway named for fallen officer.

According to the Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Department’s social media, Officer Matthew Locke was honored this morning at a ceremony in Adamsville, dedicating the naming of a section of Highway 64 in his memory.

Officers and officials from Selmer, Adamsville, Clifton, McNairy and Hardin Counties attended the event, along with Locke’s family, friends and fellow service members.

It was a beautiful tribute, including words from those who knew him best.

Officer Locke was fatally wounded in the line of duty in September 2021.

