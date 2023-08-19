FHU welcomes new students to campus

HENDERSON, Tenn.—Freshman found their new home at Freed-Hardeman University at Move-in Day.

We spoke to the president of Freed-Hardeman who told us about Welcome Home.

This is the day they welcome in all the new freshman and transfer students to the campus.











FHU President, David Shannon says that everyone wants a place where they belong and a place where they’re loved.

He says at Freed-Hardeman it’s in their DNA to provide new students with those amenities.

Shannon says the new class features students from around 30 to 35 different states as well as 20 different countries.

“So it’s really great to know that students moving in today will meet people today that they will be in touch with and be close friends for the rest of their life, and so there’s a lot of layers as to why today is really exciting for us,” Shannon said.

Shannon said that there were many faculty and staff available to help the new students as they move in.

