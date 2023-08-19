Mr. John Sinclair Adams, age 72, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Haywood County Community Hospital. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Mr. Adams was born in Covington, TN on January 16, 1951, to the late John Steven Adams and Vera Sinclair Adams. He was a retired LPN for the Madison County Sherriff’s Department of Jackson, TN. Mr. John was a lifelong member of the Stanton Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, genealogy, refinishing furniture and cross stitching. He will be greatly missed by all.

Mr. Adams is survived by his wife of 50 years: Linda Callery Adams of Stanton, TN; two sons: Currie Adams of Knoxville, TN, Steven Adams (Violette) of Brownsville, TN; He leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Brittain Adams, Ava Adams and Gavin Adams. He leaves behind a host of loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, the Adams family requests that memorials be made to: SpringHill UMC Cemetery, c/o Emily Friedman, 5292 Summer Wind Lane, Arlington, TN 38002-9597.