People of all ages participate in ‘Community Day’ event

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn.—A special community day brings in fossil and history enthusiasts.

A community day was held Saturday at the UTM Coon Creek Science Center in Adamsville at 9 am and 1 pm.















This event is held every third Saturday of the month. This community day provides a unique opportunity for visitors to dive deep into the rich history of the site and participate in a fascinating three hour fossil program.

They start out with telling the geologic history of the site as well as the historical aspect of people in the area.

“And then we do a creek walk where we collect fossils from the creek itself which are about 76-77 million years old and then after we collect the fossils, we bring them back to the area outside the mess hall here and clean the fossils off to preserve them and actually see what animals were living at that time,” said Joshua Ratliff, Geology Instructor at UTM Coon Creek Science Center.

Many people were at the community day excited to get to see old fossils offering a glimpse into the past, as well as getting to search for some themselves. Each participant was equipped with the necessary tools for searching for fossils.

When we asked Ratliff what his favorite part about community day was his response was introducing people to the fossils. He says that you have people that come here that have been coming since they were kids, and people that travel from a long distance to have the opportunity to find some rare fossils.

“If you’re a five-year-old or a seventy-year-old, you find a fossil you get excited. It’s like, what is this and I’m like we will clean it off and see what you got,” Ratliff said.

If you’re interested in participating in a future community day event, you can call the UTM Selmer center at (731) 646-1636 to reserve your spot today.