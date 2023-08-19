Pet of the Week: Tilley

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tilley!

This sweet girl has been through a tough time, but is regaining trust, recovering well and finding her smile again!

Tilley came to Hero West Rescue from another rescue after being attacked by an adult dog.







She is a 4-months-old Shepherd Mix and even though she’s had a rough time, is still the happiest gal who loves kisses and belly rubs.

Tilley is doing well with her kennel and potty training. She also loves to play in the dirt!

She will be available for adoption very soon! If you have questions or are interested get in touch with Hero West.

Anyone interested in adopting Tilley or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.